BREAKING: Nigerian Army Set To Withdraw Soldiers From Abia

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Following the outcry of Nigerians over the recent killings of soldiers in the south east, the Nigerian army has reportedly agreed to withdraw soldiers from Aba and Umuahia in Abia states.

The Cable reports that Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia state governor, made the announcement of the withdrawal of troops during a press conference on Thursday.

Troops had been deployed to the state for a military exercise tagged Operation Python Dance II and some violent acts were reported in Abia in the process.

This new move by the army will be seen as a good development by Nigerians who have repeatedly cried out over the unruly acts being carried out by the military.