Enyimba City Gets Hotter As IPOB, Army Clash In Aba

Share this:

Enyimba City Gets Hotter As IPOB, Military Clash In Aba

· Last Night Awake Alert is a Propaganda Strategy

· The people caused their death, hurt

By Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU, Nigeria(GVE) – Conversely, the curfew that was meant to restore sanity, peace and order in the Enyimba City of Aba became the opposite as people lost their lives and properties and others cruelly injured.

The normal and usual activities in Aba twisted hands and came to standstill on Sunday September 10, 2017 as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), clashed with the Nigerian Military Force on operation python dance ll.

From the information reaching Global Village Extra, some IPOB members had gone to visit their leader, Nnamdi Kanu at his residence on Sunday, but where restricted by the military from gaining access to his place nor to see him. In tussle of power, the army opened fire killing some and living some injured.

On Tuesday September 12, 2017, the fracas continued ceaselessly as the IPOB began massive massacre of Northerners residing in Aba in retaliation to what they allegedly faced in the hands of the army on Sunday, September 10 2017.

The batle was so intense, so much so that the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu placed a curfew in Aba on Tuesday 12, 2017.

Global village Extra gathered that the actual cause of the fight began when the IPOB, Aba branch went after the army, chanting face to face for them to leave the town, saying that they do not want military neither do they want any operation python dance. They should vacate and leave them alone.

One Okechukwu, who spoke with our reporter related the encounter this way, “Some group of the IPOB came and said ‘we don’t need army should go’, and in anger, the army retaliated by firing gun at them. Some, the bullet hit them and they dies, while some others got injured. Some were flogged and some others got punished by lying down.

“I am just tired of the whole incidence. 80 percent of the people in Aba did not sleep till the day broke as a result of alleged bullet sounds by the army who were shooting in the air. Some others said it was some Hausas who invaded some houses, killing and arresting people from their houses, around Urata Road in Aba. For me, these are all propaganda strategy by these so called IPOB.

“And today in Aba, despite that they declared no market, no work, no school in Aba, people who went out for other activities were gunned down through flying bullets. One happened along Faulks Road, another one around Azikiwe Road and even a woman that was frying baked beans (akara) was also killed around Faulks Road. So much has happened, the Ariaria Police Station was set on fire by these set of group, and some cars there were burnt down to ashes.”

“As at last night when I spoke with my brother who spoke with the chief Security officer, he said that the military had a clash with some of the IPOB but there was no dead recorded.”

He added, “There is curfew, people are not supposed to go anywhere. But this news flying that some Hausas went from house to house killing people, is not true because there is no proof on social media. Those that were killed by the straight bullet caused their death, they wanted to die. Even the hurt and destroyed properties, the people caused their own misfortune.

A member of IPOB Mr. Peter, also confirmed the incident to our reporter, “All these began on Sunday 10, September 2017 around 6pm at Nnamdi Kanu’s house. They army refused IPOB access to their leader’s house so they began to quarrel and then the army started shooting gun.

“Aba is the heart of Biafra and that is why most of its activities are centered there. The cause of this whole fight was as a result of the disagreement between the IPOB and the military. If the army had not invaded Nnamdi Kanu’s house all these fight would not have come up.”

Mr. Peter also lamented that the state governor, who promised to address the Enyimba people since yesterday, is nowhere to be found, he alleged that the Governor Ikpeazu is far away in London, chilling with friends, and giving orders from there.

Efforts to reach the governor before filling the report proved abortive.