FG Approves N120b For Bonny Road Project

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – The Nigerian Government in partnership with the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) and Julius Berger Construction company have signed a N120b agreement to construct Bonny road project.

FG made a commitment of N60 billion for the project while NLNG will provide the remaining N60 billion to ensure successful completion of the project.

Speaking at the agreement signing Wednesday in Abuja, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola described the meeting as concluding part of the procurement process for the project execution.

Fashola said: “Essentially we will formally sign the agreement today. It concluded the procurement process for starting the constructing process of the Bonny bridge.”

He added that: “This is important for many reasons. First, it complied with the ERGP which the President launched to revive the economy and one of the pillars of that plan is infrastructure provision….therefore NLNG has decided for reasons which you will hear from them to add funds on equal basis to the project to the value of N120.6 billion and they will be taking 50 per cent of the cost of delivering the project while government takes 50 percent of the cost.

“This is a major statement in partnership with private sector to deliver public use. We gather here to improve the quality of lives in the Niger Delta, spend more in developing infrastructure. We assure that immediately work starts, we will start to see improvements in the various value chains.”

NLNG Managing Director, Tony Attah, said the project will open the Niger Delta to new frontiers of development and secure better opportunities for the rural communities.

He said the gesture was part if their efforts to contributing to the development of the region.

According to him, the NLNG has drastically reduced gas flaring from over 65 per cent before it commenced operation to 20 per cent today.

Beyond the project, he disclosed plans to make the Bonny mini-Dubai, such that a sum of $3 billion will be committed to the region for genuine development in the next 25 years.