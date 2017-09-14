Share this:

Gov Ikpeazu, Traditional Rulers, GOC Meet Over IPOB/Military Face-off In Abia

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – The face-off between members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Nigerian Army has changed the security situation in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia state, Southern Nigeria.

The tensed security situation in the state came after the Nigerian Army launchedOperation Python Dance II in the Southeast region.

The operation led to a face-off between the Nigerian Army and some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) onSunday, September 10.

The Sunday clash in its wake left three (3) people injured, with the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu saying the Nigeria Army is instigating IPOB members to pick up arms.

The Nigerian Army returned to Kanu’s Afaraukwu country home in Abia state on Tuesday, September 12 with about 10 Armoured Carrier Vehicles and seven Hilux vans, with the development forcing shop owners in the area to close immediately.

Apparently displeased with the security situation in the state, the Abia state governor,Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, imposed a three-day curfew on Aba in a statement signed by him and sent to the media On Wednesday, the Governor extended the three days curfew in Aba to Friday, September 15, 2017, a move which is aimed at calming the tension in the commercial nerve centre of the state.

The governor , alongside Traditional Rulers in the State, met with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) commanding the 82 Division of the Nigeria Army Enugu, Major General A.B. Abubakar, at Government House in Umuahia, the Abia state capital on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Ikpeazu and the Traditional rulers appealed to the GOC to reduce military presence in the state, particularly in Aba and umuahia, as tension in the areas have gone down.

The governor noted that the Nigerian Police and other security agencies should ensure that those who are brought into Abia from other states, in order to cause trouble and engage in acts capable of causing breach of law and order, should be prevented from entering the state.

In a related development, the Nigerian Army says the General Officer Commanding 82 Division is investigating a viral video which shows some soldiers molesting some people suspected to be members of IPOB.