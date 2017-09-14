Hate Speech: Don’t Turn Yourself To Court Of Law, Rights’ Activist Tells IGP, Police

…urges Police not to turn to political tool

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – A renown human rights activist and Executive Chairman, Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ), Comrade Adeniyi, Alimi Sulaiman has cautioned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Nigeria Police Force(NPF) against turning himself or the Police as security institution in the country into the Court of law, saying that only court of competent jurisdiction could identify the constructive criticism which present ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) led-Federal Government labeled as “hate speech”.

The rights activist who strongly condemned the position of the Police boss, stating that the statement was tantamount to gag the Nigeria people from having access to truth information about the governance of the country as stipulated by the section 22 and 39 of the amended 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which was the supreme law of the land, adding that the constitutional provision gave right to freedom of expression and press where the Freedom of Information Act garnered its teeth and power.

Comrade Sulaiman, through a signed statement and copies were made available to newsmen on Thursday, while reacting to the recent statement credited to the IGP Idris that the offender of hate speech was risking the jail term of ten (10) years and twenty-five million naira (N25m) option of fine, rejecting the IGP comment by describing the statement as dictatorial and hate speech against humanity.

CHRSJ boss who also called on the Police and other security operatives in the land to adhere strictly with the tenet of democracy as the international best practices of system of government that gave free speech to the people of any nation, asking rhetorically the law that gave power to Nigeria Police to jail for 10 years or collecting N25million for the option fine over “hate speech”.

He disclosed that what the authority of Nigeria Police in collaboration with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration tagged as “Hate speech” was a way to halt freedom of speech and expression by gagging the voice of the voiceless and opposition in the land, warning the Police not to allow itself to be used by the present ruling party (APC) which was the “Father of Hate speech” while in opposition then, by not laying bad precedents in our polity.

He then urged the police as a respected security institution in the land not to act in such a way that would truncate the current democratic experiment by returning the nation back to the dark days of military era, urging the police to dissipate their energy on how to curb Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram and other security challenges facing the country, through the adoption of Intelligent mechanism gathering so as to nip the crime in bud, instead of looking for political hate speeches among the politicians because of 2019 general elections.

While carpeting Nigeria Police over the subject matter, Sulaiman wondered how Cybercrime act 2015 provision would turn to the “hate speech act” by the Nigeria Police, quoting the primary objective of the 1999 Constitution as amended to support all his argument that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government” and any government that failed in this direction would experience constructive criticism which present Buhari’s administration tagged as “Hate speech”.