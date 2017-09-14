Share this:

How Nigerian TSA Saved N80b in 2 Years from Bank Charges

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – The Federal Government made about N80 billion in two years of implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

The Executive Director, Africa Media Roundtable Initiative, Olabode Adeyemi, disclosed in Abuja during a popular television programme, that the huge cost was saved from regular bank charges from the 17, 000 bank accounts owned by the MDAs.

He said as a result, the TSA has increased transparency and accountability in management of public funds.

According to him, Permanent Secretaries and chief executives of government agencies no longer have the prerogative to approve funds for expenditure at will.

He cited instance of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), which made 10 years accrued profit in just 2017 sales of Jamb form.

Adeyemi explained that the costs of the forms were directly paid into government account through the remita platform, adding that this is applicable to other agencies of government that generates revenue.

He was speaking on how public funds accountability faired within the last two years of implementing the TSA.

He was quick to add that the fund in the TSA does not belong to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ministry of Finance, Budget Office or any other government institution.