NECO Releases June/July 2017 SSCE Results With 70% ‘Pass’ Rate

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Over 70% of the candidates who sat for the June/July 2017 National Examinations Council (NECO) passed with five credits after the exam body released the results on Thursday, 14 September, 2017.

Professor Charles Uwakwe, the Registrar of the council, announced the result at the NECO headquarters in Minna, Niger State capital.

He said 745,053 candidates, representing 70.85 per cent of the 1,051,472 that sat for the examinations got at least five credits, including Mathematics and English Language.

Uwakwe said the performance of the candidates in this year’s examinations represents 1.11 per cent improvement when compared with 2016.