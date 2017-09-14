Share this:

Nigeria Requires $166b To Meet Infrastructure Need

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – The Nigerian Government has said it will require a huge sum of $166 billion to meet infrastructure need in the country.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Mr. Leon Aliboh disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during meeting with key stakeholders in the sector.

He explained that though the Federal Government had put together the National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (NIIMP) aimed to bring on-board the private sector to increase funding for bankable infrastructure projects.

“As you are aware, Nigeria has huge infrastructure deficit, which is estimated at about 20-25 per cent of the GDP, compares to an international benchmark of 70 per cent.

“A huge funding of requirement of over $166 billion is required to bridge this deficit during the period 2014-2018,” he said.