Share this:

Relocation Of Motor Parks; NURTW Begs Lagos State Government

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) –The National Union of Road Transport Workers has appealed to the Lagos State Government to reconsider its decision to relocate some motor parks from their present sites.

It said that the union had written several letters in the past to the state Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Olanrewaju Elegushi on the need for both to synergise on the matter.

Chairman, Lagos State chapter of the union, Mr. Tajudeen Agbede made the appeal in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said the Union had stressed the need for state government to always carry the union’s officials along in its policy formulation and implementation for the convenience of commuters in the state.

“We wrote the government that before relocating and diverting our member’s activities from one park to another, the government should dialogue with us on the possible alternative location being proposed as motor parks.

“Such dialogue will afford us the opportunity to ascertain whether they are suitable for our members and their intending passengers during the road constructions,” he said

Agbaje lauded the state government for carrying along the union when it wanted to reconstruct Mosafejo-Oshodi and Yaba areas of the state.

“Our members have been operating well in areas allocated to them as motor parks without any complaints from them there.”

He said that his members were law abiding citizens and were also working with the state government to make Lagos a mega city.

The NURTW chairman appealed to intending passengers to patronise the alternative parks provided by the government rather than patronising illegal and roadside parks for their safety and security.

“When you patronise designated parks, the advantage outweighs the disadvantage,” he said.

He also advised passengers to always fill the manifest correctly before embarking on any journey.