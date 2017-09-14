Stop Escalating The Situation In Abia – Atiku Warns Nigerians

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has warned Nigerians against escalating the issue in the eastern part of Nigeria, especially in Abia State.

In a post on his Facebook page, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain asked Nigerians to speak peacefully rather than incite violence in the country.

He wrote: “I join my party, the APC to call for restraint from all sides in the aggression happening in Abia State.

“We hear each other better if we speak peacefully. Everyone, please stop escalating the situation. Let us dialogue and listen to each other.

“The history of Nigeria shows that anytime people are targeted and hurt based in their ethnicity, we all suffer. Let this end now!

“I appreciate our governors both North & South, for their efforts to maintain calm. Meeting with stakeholders is important & should continue.”