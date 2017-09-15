Share this:

IPOB Laughs Off Terrorist Organisation Tag By Nigerian Army

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has laughed off the declaration by the Defence Headquarters that the group is a terrorist organisation.

Reasons given by the Defence Headquarters for declaring the group a terrorist organisation include the formation of a Biafra Secret Service, claimed formation of Biafra National Guard, unauthorised blocking of public access roads; extortion of money from innocent civilians at illegal roadblocks, and militant possession and use of weapons (stones, Molotov cocktails, machetes and broken bottles among others) on a military patrol on September 10, 2017.

In a phone interview with the Channels Television, the group said it is a non-violent movement and that it has never carried arms or killed anyone.

“It is very, very laughable that that is coming from a military intelligence officer. One, IPOB is a non-violent movement,” Prince Kanu, the younger brother of IPOB leader, Mr Nnamdi Kanu, who spoke on behalf of the group said.

“We do not carry arms; we’ve never asked anyone to kill for us neither have we killed anyone. If you look at our records, our records are clean and straight.”

But the group denied the allegation, insisting that it had neither carried arms nor harassed civilians. “From inception, Nnamdi Kanu made it clear to the whole world that we are non-violent freedom fighters and that is the way it has been,” Prince Kanu added.