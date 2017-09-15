Share this:

IPOB/Army Clash: South East Governors In Emergency Meeting To Resolve Crisis

· IPOB Proscribed

· Demand Buhari To Withdraw Military From South East

· Reinstate Their Desire on Restructuring Nigeria

By Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU, Nigeria. (GVE) – Following the prevailing security situation in the South East which resulted in violence between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Nigerian Army in Aba, the South East Governors met today in Enugu and prohibited the group from continuing with its activities.

Addressing journalists around 7pm at the Enugu State Government House after the meeting which lasted for over five hours, the governors in their statement said that, “All activities of IPOB are hereby proscribed. IPOB and all other aggrieved groups are to articulate their position on all National issues and submit to the Committee of Governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo and National Assemble Members from South East Zone, through the Chairman South East Governors Forum.

“All Governors of South East Zone are to ensure compliance in their respective state. South east Governors Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo and National Assemble Member do hereby reinforce their commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria.

“We also reinforce our desire for the restructuring of Nigeria where all National issues will be discussed and amicably settled to achieve justice and fairness to every Nigeria.

“We reiterate our earlier position that the November 18, 2017 Governorship election in Anambra State must hold.

“Accordingly, we appeal to Mr. President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to please withdraw the military in the South East Zone, while police perform their traditional roles of maintaining law and order.

“South East Governors have taken concrete steps to protect lives and properties of non-indigenes in the south east.

“We are in touch with the Northern Governors Forum and they have assured us of the safety of all our people living in the north and we have also planned for exchange of visits between the governors and the re-enforce the confidence of Nigerians in respect.

“In keeping with our earlier position, we wish to assure Nigerians that full investigation is ongoing on all allegations of killings maiming and other unlawful conduct in the south east zone within this period. The governors and the security agencies are in agreement that appropriate action will be taken against anyone found culpable.”

They therefore advised all residents of south east to be law abiding as they about their normal business, saying that the government of each state is committed to protecting everybody.