Okezie Extends Curfew In Aba Till Sunday

Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU, Nigeria. (GVE) – Abia state Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has extended the curfew of 6pm to 6am, in Aba till Sunday September 17, 2017, saying the extension was to enable peace return to the Eyimba town.

This was announced by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos on his face book wall.

According to him, the reason for the further postponement of the curfew was to enable governor to gradually and properly harmonies the normality in the town, saying that Aba as commercial city has lost so much therefore needs total restoration.

He said, “After a profound review of the security situation across the state, we are compelled to extend the current curfew imposed on Aba to enable us consolidate the peace and normalcy that is gradually returning to the city.

“The government is therefore seeking your continuing support and understanding for the further extension of the dusk to dawn (6pm to 6am) curfew at Aba to Sunday 17th of September 2017.

“For a commercial city that is also the economic hub of the state and the South East region, the effect of the socio-economic disruption at Aba is too massive to measure at this time and the Government fully appreciates all the sacrifices made to ensure early restoration of normalcy.

“Furthermore, in order to ensure the safety of our children and wards who were billed to resume school on the 18th of September 2017, we hereby direct that the resumption be postponed till the 25th of September 2017 across the state.”

However, the Governor commend the efforts of the men and women of the security services who are currently working round the clock to restore law and order and safeguard lives and properties of law abiding citizens and residents.

He hoped that all the measures taken so far will help to rapidly restore full normalcy to all areas of the state.

He further expressed his appreciation to Abians and residents, particularly those living and doing business at Aba, for their support and cooperation during this trying period.