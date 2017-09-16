Army Flags Off Exercise Egwu Eke Dance ll in South East

Share this:

Alexandra Umeh – Enugu (GVE) -The Deputy Director Public Relations 82 Division Nigerian Army, Col Sagir Musa has announced the commencement of the Exercise Egwu Eke Dance ll in all the South East states part of the country.

Sagir who made this known yesterday during a press briefing at the NUJ Press Centre, Enugu Office, said that the briefing was primarily to reecho the commencement of the exercise which had been earlier announced by the army Headquarters.

Explaining why the South East Operation Pythons dance ll which was supposed to commence yesterday, 15 September 2017, did not and rather was given a different name, Exercise Egwu Eke ll, though with the same meaning, Sagir said it was due to several preparations on their side to make the operation worth it.

He said, “We in the military live in deliberate action. Deliberate I mean planning, planning, planning. you cannot from Enugu dispatch all the military persons you need , dispatch all the equipment you need , all the logistics, arms and ammunitions, all that is required today Friday and still be able to cover all the exercise simultaneously, is not possible. And that justify the reason, already because of time we have started taking position. That does not mean that the exercise has already started, no we are just moving”.

He established that the essence of the exercise was to train the army and prepare them for battle against all manner of crimes and misconducts from people, adding that it was going to be an annual event.

“Military exercise everywhere in the world is for training purpose to prepare soldiers on how to prepare and mount check points, road blocks, and relatively on operation. If solders are on this kind of exercise, sadly someone was kidnapped, we will come in with the view to rescue such person and ensure that justice is done. Though is an exercise, it can however protect the interest off the nation.

“When we are on this exercise certainly, we are not going to fold our arms, we will continue to retaliate. Basically, this is what exercise egwu eke dance is all about.

“Just like the exercise python dance that was successfully conducted last year, 2016, this exercise is now a scheduled idea and exercise. It is going to be an annual event, usually at this time, before the end of the year because by our appreciation, that is usually the time when crime, criminality which is criminal activities are in its peak in the south eastern part of Nigeria.

“Now by our way of background of handling the situation, you are aware that this kind of exercise are not only limited in the south eastern part of Nigeria, similar exercises were conducted elsewhere like north west and Niger Delta with the sole aim of addressing obvious challenging situations like religious crisis, arm robbery and other forms of arm banditry activities, sea piracy, oil pipe lines vandalization and oil bunker, cultism, kidnapping ; all these inform the reason why these kind of exercise are been undertaken”, he added.