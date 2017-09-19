Breaking: ASUU Suspends Strike, Directs Varsities To Resume Immediately

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – After weeks of industrial crisis, members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) announced the suspension of their indefinite strike today and says universities should resume their normal activities.

The suspension followed series of meeting with stakeholders in the education sector, chiefly the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi made the announcement in Abuja, Monday night shortly after a meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

Ogunyemi said universities are expected to resume on the 19th of September after the union must have met at their branch level.

Details later…