Enugu, Ebonyi Clamor For New State

Alexandra Umeh – Enugu (GVE) – The Enugu and Ebonyi states Sections of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday demanded for the creation of an additional state from the Federal Government, in the South East, making them six in number, in the South East Political Zone.

This was brought to bear in Enugu State, at separate presentations during a public consultation held by the party’s Committee on True Federalism for the South-East.

According to the Director General, Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu who spoke on behalf of the Enugu Chapter, in his presentation, requested for the creation of the proposed Adada State, saying that it will bring the South East at balance with other geopolitical Zones that are six states in number.

He said, “On creation of states, we demand for the creation of Adada State as an additional state to bring the South-East at par with others.” “This will serve as the national consensus of equity and justice to the South-East”, he added.

Mr. Okechukwu however called for the removal of the state electoral commission, saying that it would enable them sever the people at the grassroots properly and also harness the proposed autonomy accordingly.

“To harness the envisaged autonomy of the local government councils and empower them to serve the people at the grassroots, we demand the repeal of the state Independent Electoral Commission. This is because the ugly history of elections conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission nationwide will defeat the intendment of the autonomy.”

Contrarily, the Ebonyi State APC Chapter spokesperson, Egwu Chime who refuted the proposed merger of states, or the return to the defunct regions in his presentation, however demanded for an additional state for the South-East.

“Our position is that the present state structure should be maintained and an additional state should be created for the South-East.”

“It was ‘vehemently’ opposed to the creation of state police and introduction of independent candidates in elections. Independent candidacy is good but if it is allowed, there might be up to 100,000 candidates contesting a councillorship election and the umpire cannot carry it”, he said.