IPOB Agitators Accuse Nigerian Government Of Plans To Exterminate Igbos

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) agitators on Monday accused the Nigerian government of plans to secretly exterminate the Igbo race.

This is even as it stated that no amount of intimidation would make it surrender its fight for an independent Biafra nation.

The agitators in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State capital by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the declaration of the group as terrorist organisation by the Defence Headquarters was nullity.

It wondered why herdsmen that had several times wreaked havoc in different parts of the country had not been declared a terrorist organisation.

He added that the Abia State Commissioner of Police was playing a rehashed script.

It maintained that only a referendum to determine a sovereign state of Biafra would assuage the group.

“We the family of Indigenous People of Biafra and its leadership worldwide under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to place on record that the newly appointed Commissioner of Police posted to Abia State is trying very hard to please his Northern Arewa masters,”the statement partly reads.