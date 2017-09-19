Share this:

Nigerian Government Confirms New Case Of Yellow Fever In Kwara

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Nigerian Government has confirmed a new case of yellow fever in Kwara State, Ilorin, Nigeria.

The case was confirmed in a young girl in Oke Owa community, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

Minister of health, Isaac Adewole, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday said the case was confirmed on Tuesday, September 12, after tests were carried out at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and confirmed at the Institut Pasteur, Dakar, Senegal.

“Following the confirmation of the case, the state epidemiology team has begun investigation in the affected area and surrounding communities. A joint team from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, National Primary Health Care Development Agency and the World Health Organisation Country Office has been deployed to support the state in carrying out a detailed investigation and risk analysis,” the statement read.

It assured that measures have been put in place to curb the spread of the disease.

“An outbreak control team has also been constituted to ensure rapid and coordinated decision-making. A vaccination campaign is already being planned in the affected area to prevent further spread,”it added.

Yellow fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected aedes mosquitoes and its symptoms include fever, headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

Some infected people may not experience any of these symptoms. In severe cases, bleeding may occur from the mouth, nose, eyes or stomach.

According to the Nigerian routine immunisation schedule, a single dose of vaccination against the disease is given at nine-months and sufficient to confer sustained protection of up to 10 years.

“Other methods of prevention include using insect repellent, sleeping under a long-lasting insecticide treated net, ensuring proper sanitation and getting rid of stagnant water or breeding space for mosquitoes,” Adewole said.