Obi Of Onitsha Applauds Ugwuanyi Over Good Governance

Alexandra Umeh – Enugu (GVE) – The Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnanyelugo, Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe has applauded Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over his commitment towards the promotion of arts and culture in the state saying that Enugu has regained her enviable status as “the home state of the Nidigbo”.

He made the commendation at the State’s Government House when he led a delegation of Trustees and Members of the Organising Committee of the Life in My City Art Festival (LIMCAF) to pay a courtesy call to the governor.

The traditional ruler who is also the Patron of the Festival, said that the purpose of the visit was to appreciate the governor for gracing the 10th anniversary of the festival, last year, and invite him to the 11th edition billed to hold in Enugu in October, saying that Gov. Ugwuanyi was the first Chief Executive Officer of a state to attend the event.

He said, “We are here to invite you and also to ask for greater interest from the state government because this festival belongs to Enugu State and Ndigbo. It belongs to Nigeria. Charity begins at home. We are also mindful that after all said and done, Enugu is the home state and the home city of Ndigbo”,

LIMCAF is the largest annual gathering of artists and stakeholders of visual art in Nigeria which began since 2007 to encourage artistic creativity and awareness on environmental issues and provide space through art for young people to make meaningful statements about issues with their environment in country and beyond.

In his address, Gov. Ugwuanyi identified with the ideals and the mission of the festival, saying that they are in line with “the vision of my administration for sustainable youth development and the promotion of arts and culture in the State”.

The governor assured the promoters of the festival of his administration’s firm cooperation and assistance towards the establishment of the fiesta as a sustainable high profile event in Africa within the international arts calendar.

He noted that the festival is also helping to promote the Coal City of Enugu and the entire South East, as a credible and desirable destination for international art tourism and of course, tourism in general.

“The Life in my City Art Festival has certainly come a long way and as we mark the 11th anniversary of its founding, I wish to commend and congratulate the trustees and the management for sustaining the Festival all these years and turning it into the largest and most credible art festival in Nigeria. “We will also offer our necessary support towards the success of this year’s edition of the 11th Anniversary Gala and Award Night of the Festival”, the governor added.