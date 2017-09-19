Ohanaeze Accuses AGF Of Secrets Move To Tag IPOB Terrorists

Share this:

Alexandra Umeh Enugu (GVE) – The apex Organisation of the Igbos, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has accused the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Alhaji Abubarkar Malami of secret plots to obtain an order to label the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as terrorist group.

This was made known in a statement released and signed by the General President of the group, Chief Nnia Nwodo on Monday night, saying that it has a credible intelligence to the statement.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo further warned the courts in Nigeria not to allow themselves be used to challenge the democratic process in the country by granting frivolous orders against the IPOB.

According to him, such moves are unfavorable to the Igbo youths who are after their constitutional human rights in the country.

“Such move is not only illegal but aimed at furthering the harassment and intimidation of Igbo youths who have been pursuing their constitutionally guaranteed fundamental human rights.

“We have dispatched letters to courts to be weary of such spurious moves as it is capable of aggravating the frayed nerves and disrupting the genuine moves Ohanaeze and critical Igbo leaders are making to bring peace and concord in the land”.

Efforts to get across to the AGF proved abortive as at the time of filling this report.