Pahayi Chieftaincy Tussle: We Have Confidence In Your Leadership – Kuudu Family Tells Olugbenle

Share this:

The Kuudu Royal Family of Pahayi land has thrown its weight behind the Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, and the Olu-in-Council over the Fadairo-led report on Baaleship tussle in Pahayi Yewa South Local Government of Ogun State.

Pahayi is a town in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State. It is located very near to Ilaro and not far from the border Nigeria shares with Benin Republic. Pahayi was one of the towns, which were historically incorporated into the Egbado Protectorate under the Dahomians.

The crisis stated some years back after the death of the traditional ruler (Baale) of the town, late Osabiyi. In most quarters, it is believed that it is the turn of Kuudu family to produce the next Baale of the primordial town.

The Statement noted that the Paramount ruler of Yewaland Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle constituted a committee led by High Chief Fadairo (SAN) to look into the matter about the Baaleship tussle in Pahayi, where all the concerned families and bodies were called upon to give accounts, in which Kuudu family of Pahayi was unanimously confirmed as the family to produce the new Baale of Pahayi-Yewa.

In Yewaland of Ogun State, nobody dares the Oba. In fact, it’s belief, the Oba is next to God, his words are laws and any attempt to question his authority is termed a taboo. What is more, whoever is the guilty party does not go scot-free. But this custom is currently being questioning by some elements outside the town who are laying claim to what is not belong to them.

Oba Olugbenle according to some members of the community needed to stamp his authority to avoid being seen as a toothless bulldog who can only bark but can’t bite.

They said that the town is in support of the Oba’s bold move to assert himself unlike before when everybody used to do whatever he or she pleased about the traditional stool.

The family have called on the Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, and the Olu-in-Council to as a matter of public importance consider the implementation of the Fadairo-led report on Baaleship tussle in Pahayi without delay and support the community’s plan to install a democratically chosen Baale.

The non-implementation of the report submitted to His Royal Majesty, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, by the Fadairo led Committee stalled the process of new Baale of the town and this has caused the community a lot of setback.

The family called on Paramount Ruler not to be afraid of any group of people to do the right thing at the right time, adding: “You are the paramount ruler of Yewaland, and father of all.

It is the turn of Kuudu Family to nominate the candidate for the throne and this has been approved by the consenting authority to the stool according to the provisions of the Pahayi Chieftaincy rules. And by tradition and custom of Pahayi, only a person who is of Pahayi origin which all trace to descendants of Kuudu as the prescribed authority could be made Baale of Pahayi.

The Family added that the history of Pahayi confirmed the tradition and affirmed that the Baale of Pahayi shall be of Pahayi/Kuudu descendant /origin.

The continued delay to appoint a Baale for Pahayi amounted to an outright denial of the community’s inalienable right to determine and select substantive traditional ruler of the town.

They said the continued nonexistence of the traditional ruler had created mistrust and disaffection in the area, resulting to bottled-up anger that is capable of causing breakdown of law and order.

While, thanking the Paramount Ruler for his bold move by suspended the meeting of council of chiefs in Pahayi until new Baale emerge, they are also appealing to Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, and the Olu-in-Council to consider the installation of Baale of Pahayi with immediate effect, also urged Oba Olugbenle to check the records, the family alleged that some individuals in Pahayi and environs had compromised with some outsiders from Ijado and Ilaro to subvert the wish of the people of the community, and disrespect the stool and power of Paramount ruler but we believe in your authority and what you stand for, that justice shall prevail.