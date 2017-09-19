Share this:

Resident Doctors To Commence Indefinite Strike October 2

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja, Nigeria, (GVE) – Doctors under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors, Kaduna State Chapter has disclosed plans to commence indefinite strike action from October 2nd.

The association, during a briefing Tuesday, in Kaduna said its members would proceed on the indefinite strike without any delay, stressing that a 21-day strike notice had earlier been forwarded to the government.

President of the association, Dr. Joseph Natsah-Jokshan, explained that the decision was made after a congress meeting the association held on September 9th.

President of the association, Dr. Joseph Natsah-Jokshan, explained that the ultimatum was to compel the government to implement the 2011 agreement it entered with the association.

Some of their concerns include: funding, equipping and staffing of hospitals, salary payment, residency training, and implementation of corrected Consolidated Medical Salary Structure among others.

He explained that doctors in the state were overstretched beyond recommended World Health Organization (WHO) standard.

His words: “The situation is even worse as one move to rural areas. It is therefore requisite that measures should be put in place to correct this.

“We are aware of government’s efforts to recruit about 100 doctors into the current workforce and that is highly commendable, but infrastructure and doctors welfare must also be addressed.

“Currently, Kaduna State has the lowest remuneration among other states in the North West zone and in spite of this, some of our colleagues are owed up to 10 months salary.

“As a result many doctors have left to other states with better prospect, which further compounded the issues, particularly in rural areas where most of the General Hospitals have only two doctors.

“This has resulted in a lot of quackery, as most patients are forced to seek medical care elsewhere, with detrimental outcomes and needless loss of lives.”