Share this:

Seed Council Threaten Adulterators With Jail Term

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – The Director General, National Agriculture Seeds Council (NASC), Dr. Philip Ojo, on Monday threatened culprits involved in the act of adulterating seeds with jail term.

The DG condemned the act stressing that it was against the Federal Government’s drive to increase food security.

Ojo said during a briefing in Abuja, that there are ongoing plans to partner with security operatives in order to stop the exploitation of local farmers.

He asked all international organizations, faith based organizations and government agencies to ensure they adhere to rules and regulations of the council.

The DG described the situation as worrisome; stressing that those agencies of government and international organizations involved in seed intervention schemes flouted the law, thus advised those involved to adhere to the council’s regulations as enshrined in the constitution.

He warned seed merchants and seed companies involved in the illegal act to desist as their attitudes could serve as threat to the nation’s food security target.