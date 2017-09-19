Suspended strike: NANS Says FG must Comply With Agreement. ASUU To Review its Position if Government Default on its MoA

Share this:

Alexandra Umeh Enugu (GVE) – The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has commended the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Federal Government for suspending the strike over non-implementation of the 2009 agreement, and also gave a firm warning that the government should try and comply with the Memorandum of Agreement reached to avoid another strike.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NANS President, Mr. Chinonso Obasi, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement read, “NANS however believes that just as ASUU has demonstrated responsibility, faith and understanding, the Federal Government should also demonstrate a sense of responsibility and endeavour to comply with the understanding reached to avert another level of face off with ASUU in the near future.

“The Federal Government should prioritise investment in the educational sector for the benefit of Nigeria. A situation where students are compelled to spend longer time than necessary for a particular course of study on account of incessant strikes is a serious setback for the country.

“The students are always at the receiving end whenever strikes are declared. ASUU should always consult with NANS leadership as critical stakeholders in the educational sector before declaring or proceeding on strike in the future.”

He said that dialogue is always the panacea for crisis resolution and the suspension of the strike is a welcome development that will bring relief not only to the students but also their parents as students can now return to school and continue with their studies.

On the other hand, the President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, had in announcing the “conditional suspension of the strike”, said that the action was suspended, after the union gave the Federal Government a deadline of October ending to fulfill its promises, adding that they don’t mind embarking on another strike if they fail.

Ogunyemi said, “However, ASUU will not hesitate to review its position, should the government renege on its MoA, which you all witnessed”, he threatened and directed all members of ASUU are to resume work after their branch congresses.

“We have signed a new Memorandum of Action. Each item on the list in the MoA has a timeline attached. It is our hope that our trust will not be dashed again. We hope that the government will abide with the timeline attached to all the items in the MoA.

“Let us give a precautionary advice; should the government unilaterally vary the agreements it signed with our union, we should not be held responsible for the consequences.

“Now on the conditional suspension of the strike; after an elaborate and extensive consultation process, the National Executive Council of ASUU has agreed to conditionally suspend the ongoing action, taking into cognizance that the latest proposal by the government to address the contentious issues in the strike has a deadline of the end of October 2017.

“There is always a question that why must ASUU adopt the strike option considering its impact on the quality of education which the union wants to raise. The answer to this is simple. ASUU’s resolve to forge a hitch-free academic calendar has been proved by the restraints it often showed before embarking on the strike.

“The current strike has been necessitated by the non-implementation of the 2009 agreement and the 2013 MoU and the 2016 resolutions. Specifically, the issues include funding for the revitalisation of universities, earned academic allowances and exemption of the university system from the Treasury Single Account.”