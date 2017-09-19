Tension, Intrigue As Viewers Decide Contestants’ Fate In Airtel The Voice Nigeria

Share this:

Lagos, Nigeria. (GVE) – The on-going talent show, Airtel The Voice Nigeria, is getting more intense and exciting as viewers queue behind their favourite talents, casting their votes for possible winners.

The fourth Live Show on Sunday set social media abuzz as conversation about show trended throughout the weekend.

Viewers are keen about the fate of their favourite contestants and they are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that their identified talents get the required boost to emerge winner.

Before the announcement of contestants that will be competing at the next phase of the competition and those that will be evicted after public votes, all the contestants left in the show thrilled the audience with epic performances.

#TeamPatoranking led the group performances of the night with Patoranking’s hit song, “Alubarika”. Yemi Alade’s team later mounted the stage, performing “I’ll Be There” by The Jackson Five and Mariah Carey.

#TeamWaje delivered Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling” while #TeamTimi ended the group performances with “Flying Without Wings” by Ruben Studdard.

An emotional moment during the night came when Chris Rio, Yimika, Wow and Idyl had to say goodbye to Hightee, Afolayan, Glowrie, Precious, Ifeoma, Wilson, Shapera and Bada.

Following the announcement of the top eight, the real battle for the crown began.

The first individual performance was by #TeamYemi’s Syemca, singing “Unsteady” by X-Ambassadors. Next performer, Chris Rio delivered an impressive rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Baby Can I Hold You” to delight of the audience.

From #TeamPato, Ebube performed “One And Only” by Adele, while rescued talent, Yimika, performed Mayorkun’s “Mama” with his guitar at his fingertips.

#TeamWaje’s J’Dess and Wow literally wowed the stage and their audience with “Ekwe” by legendary Nigerian songress, Onyeka Onwenu and P-Square’s “Ejeajo” respectively.

Saved talent Idyl from #TeamTimi also came through by taking on Michael Bolton hit – “Soul Provider”, while Jahtell wrapped up the show with her performance of Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary”.

At this stage of the competition, viewers through their votes will decide who will walk away with a recording contract, a brand-new SUV and an all-expense paid holiday in Dubai.

The Voice Nigeria, which is proudly sponsored by Airtel Nigeria, the smartphone network, is aired on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151) or African Magic Urban (DStv Channel 153) every Sunday at 20:00 CAT.