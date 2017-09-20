Share this:

Court Strikes Out Fraud Charges Against Diezani’s Aide

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja, Nigeria (GVE) – A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria has struck out one of the nine counts of $1.6bn crude oil fraud levelled against the aide of former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, Jide Omokore, and five others.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba struck out the eighth-count after hearing an application filed by Diezani, claiming that she was indicted in the particular count, but was not availed the opportunity to defend herself.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had constituted a nine counts of criminal diversion of about $1.6bn against Omokore and six others.

The sum was said to be part of proceeds of sales of petroleum products belonging to the Federal Government,

EFCC accused Allison-Madueke alongside Biggs, Membere and Mbanefo, in count of aiding Omokore to launder money.

Accused in the case include, Omokore, his two companies, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Limited.

Other defendants are a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, Victor Briggs; a former Group Executive Director, Exploration and Production of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Abiye Membere; and a former Manager, Planning and Commercial of the NNPC, David Mbanefo and the former Petroleum Minister, Alison-Madueke.