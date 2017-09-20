Share this:

Nigeria Needs Flood, Drought Resistant Seeds

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh on Tuesday said considering the impact of climate change on agriculture, the sector will require more drought and flood resistant seeds.

The Minister said this became important to promote federal government efforts to realizing its food sufficiency target.

He spoke at the national seed fair organized by the National Agriculture Seed Council (NASC) in partnership with seed entrepreneurs under aegis of the Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria (SEEDAN) and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), in Abuja.

According to him, government alone cannot meet the target except collective efforts from everyone including the private sector.

“Government has put in place a lot of measures to increase agricultural productivity. These include purchase and distribution of agro-chemical to reduce the devastating damage of pests, especially fall armyworm on crops.

“Provision of drought and flood tolerant crop varieties to mitigate effects of natural disasters on crop productions. For example, the newly released Faro 66and 67 rice varieties for flood prone areas.

“Encouragement of direct foreign investment in agriculture.”

The Director General, NASC Dr. Philip Ojo, in his remarks vowed to clampdown unauthorized groups or individuals involved in illegal seed business.

He advised seed companies and agro-dealers to ensure sales and distribution of certified seeds approved by the Council.

The DG said without such certification, organisations involved in such criminal act will be prosecuted.

His words: “Let me reiterate that seed business is highly regulated and there are procedures and guidleines for engaging in seed production and marketing. All intending groups and organisations going into seed business are hereby reminded that they must be duly accredited and licensed by the council.”