Nigerian Woman Kills Self Over Husband’s Plan To Marry Second Wife

‎Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – A 22-year-old Nigerian housewife, Malama Hajara has committed suicide by taking rat poison in Miga Local Government Area of Jigawa State following plans by her husband to take a second wife.

The incident was confirmed on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abdu Jinjiri.

According to him, the deceased committed the act on Monday around 6:00 p.m. in Yanmalam village, Miga town.

“On September 18, around 8:00 p.m., we received a report that one 22-year-old housewife, identified as Hajara, committed suicide by taking rat poison around 6 p.m., simply because her husband was planning to marry another wife.

“She was taken to General Hospital, Jahun, in Jahun Local Government Area where she died on the same day,” he said.

He added that the corpse of the deceased had been handed over to her family for burial.