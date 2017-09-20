Share this:

Nigeria’s Stringent Tax Policies Responsible For Huge Export Deficit, Says Omisore

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA,, Nigeria (GVE) – Former Senator and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has said stringent tax policies of the Federal Government were responsible for huge deficit still being experienced in the export value chain of the country.

Omisore, in a paper presentation at the Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers in Abuja, described as appalling a situation where the net value of all exported goods from Nigeria, excluding oil stood at a paltry 20 per cent.

He said rather than bemoan the situation; engineers who are critical stakeholders in nation building could key into such lapses and improve the economy.

While speaking on the theme: “Mechanical Engineering, the Driving Hub For Diversification of Nigeria’s Economy,” the former Senator who represented Osun East Federal Constituency at the 7th National Assembly, said rather than criticising government for shoody implementation of import taxes which discourages investments in local production processes, engineers could come in to bridge the gap.

He used the Chinese economy to buttress his point,saying they simply copied and produced at a lower price than the European companies.

He said borrowing from this system, mechanical engineers could make do with importing specialised parts and manufacture the rest of the machines locally.

He said, “In Nigeria today, the main import goods are industry supplies, machinery, appliances, vehicles, aircrafts parts, chemicals and base metals.

“More than half of these imported goods are related to mechanical engineering, if we take a closer look you would observe that Nigeria imports base metal while we have a large deposit in the country.

“This is where the economy is lacking,instead of processing the raw material locally, Nigerians tend to export them and import finished goods afterwards.

“The net value of all exported goods except from oil is only 20 percent of the worth of all Nigerian export products.

“The country needs dedicated engineers and motivated workers who are willing to devote their lives towards development of themselves and their country in general.”