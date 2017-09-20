Share this:

Oando Shareholders Blow Hot, Ask Tinubu To Resign Over Alleged Fraud

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – The Oando Plc Shareholders, on Tuesday asked the Company’s Managing Director, Wale Tinubu to resign as they staged protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, saying that the management under his charge mismanaged the company’s finance and also incurred losses in 2015 and 2016.

The protest was led by the National President, Renaissance Shareholders Association, Olufemi Timothy and Mr. Taiwo Oderinde, the National Coordinator, Proactive Shareholders Association of Nigeria.

According to Newsbreak.NG online, it said that the Tinubu-led management had stage-managed the report by Ernst & Young saying the company had made losses in 2015 and 2016.

“Oando Plc is practically dead. This is because it is no more a going concern. Its contemporaries are doing well and bringing glory to their shareholders.

“We are dying because our investments in the company have grown wings. The share we bought for N90 has come down to N5 under Wale Tinubu’s watch. A proper probe should be carried out. Tinubu should step aside. The company has gone with its current reported N263bn negative working capital.

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Nigerian Stock Exchange and the Senate Committee on Capital Market to intervene before it is too late.

“We worked hard to invest in the company but what did we get in return? Absolutely nothing! The poor shareholders are suffering and many have died. We have a lot of retired people dying because their investments have gone. Under the current management, Oando suffers a lot and we cannot tolerate it again,” Timothy told The Punch

However, the NSE’s Branch Manager, Mr Kayode Ogun told the protesters to write a letter to the bourse stating their demands as they took their protest to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), office in Dugbe.