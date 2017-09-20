Psquare Cancels US, Canada Tour

Share this:

Award winning brothers, Psquare have cancelled their US, Canada tour over issues unknown. Paul Okoye, made the announcement in a post on Instagram that the planned Psquare tour with his brother, Peter Okoye is never going to happen.

A fans asked why the tour was cancelled in the comment section, “I was highly waiting for the Psquare tour of America/Canada this summer which they promised us in August/September, but till now no update about that.

“Please I ask is it still going to happen @rudeboypsquare @peterpsquare @judeengees?

And Paul replied; “Sorry bro, is not happening”.

This is coming days after Paul Okoye, in a sarcastic post on Instagram chided an unidentified person.

The twin brothers have been throwing shades seemingly at each other because no names have been mentioned ever since Paul welcomed his set of twins.

Recently, Paul Okoye shared a post on Instagram that threatened to expose an unidentified person if his silence is taken for granted. His caption for the viral photo read:

‘Back to naija. Don’t take my silence for granted. Only a woman can come where there’s peace and destroy it #youknowyourself. Try me this time, I swear Nyash go open. You will know that blood is thicker and stronger than juju’.

On the other hand, Peter started promoting his solo Mr P brand all over again. He too shared cryptic messages on his social media pages.