Anambra Gov Poll: INEC says It Must Hold

Alexandra Umeh Enugu (GVE) – The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday said that the scheduled Anambra State governorship poll would still hold on November 18, 2017.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, stated this during a meeting with the executive members of Inter Party Advisory Council in the state.

He said that the Commission would not entertain any form of postponement, stating that the commission would stand to fight against any attempt to truncate the electoral process.

According to him, shifting the poll will affect the electoral cost which is not good for the system.

He said, “We want the election to hold as scheduled. We have 58 days to the election and we are on top of the preparations. There would not be any need for postponement.

“Any attempt to shift the date would be waste of resources. We need to conclude the election as scheduled so as to focus on the 2019 general elections.”

He however appealed to IPAC leadership to mobilise governorship candidates of their various political parties to articulate their profiles and manifestoes to enable the commission to publish them for effective voter education.

“I learnt you are organising an election debate for all the registered political parties. All these processes are important as they would help to shift campaign from hate speeches and campaign of calumny to issue-based electioneering”, he said.

The IPAC chairman, Mr. Batho Igwedibia, in response called on INEC to use more of its personnel in the poll.

According to him, “the use of ad hoc workers had proved to be inefficient over the years.”