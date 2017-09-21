Ohaneze Take Message Of Unity, Peace To Sokoto

Share this:

Alexandra Umeh Enugu (GVE) – President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural association, Ohaneze Ndi’gbo, John Nnia Nwodo, has urged all Nigerians to promote virtues of peace and tolerance for one another so as to enhance the unity of the country.

Speaking when he led members of the association on a courtesy visit to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in Sokoto, Nwodo stressed the need that Nigeria should never be allowed to undergo another civil war.

He said although the nation is now facing challenging times, the cohesion that existed over the years was worthy of being maintained.

“Yes, our country is facing a trying ‎period, but we should not, under any circumstance, allow the experience of another civil war to happen again. We should not allow personal emotions to undermine our national unity,” he stated.

Nwodo, who said the visit was at the instance of the Southeast governors, assured of their cooperation for peaceful coexistence among the ethnic nationalities in the country.