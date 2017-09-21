Share this:

Osinbajo, Oyegun, Sheriff In Closed-Door Meeting

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – The Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has commenced a closed-door meeting with National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun.

Present at the meeting on Thursday was the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff.

Though, the essence of the meeting remained unknown but Sheriff was first to arrive at the Presidential villa in Abuja, before the arrival of Odigie-Oyegun.