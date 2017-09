Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari has led select African leaders to take lunch with President Donald Trump of America.

Pictures obtained by this medium showed that Buhari and Trump were in a friendly atmosphere during the lunch organized in honor of select African Heads of State.

Trump treated the leaders to the lunch on the sidelines of 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, 20 September, 2017.