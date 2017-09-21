TSTV Sets To Compete DSTV, Charges As Low As N200. Offers Pay As You Go

Share this:

Alexandra Umeh Enugu- (GVE)- The popular wild largest Africa’s leading DSTV network is about to compete with a new satellite provider, Nigerian Terrestrial Satellite and Internet TV provider, Telecom Satellite Television (TSTV).

The TSTV which will hit the market and the screens of Nigerian populace by October 1, 2017 has a provision for ‘pay as you go’, which DSTV failed to offer.

The Managing Director, Mr. Bright Echefu made this known during the signing of the multi-transponder agreement with a European based television station, ABS Global. He said that the aim was to launch it in Nigerian Broadcasting service as a Direct- to – Home (DTH) satellite TV, adding that the satellite is already began functioning in Lagos and Owerri.

He said that the newly launched pay TV satellite would cover all Sub– Saharan African countries and also provide over 200 TV channels to their audience.

He further disclosed that their services would offer viewers the experience of HD and SD video, internet services, broadband, TV and radio at a very affordable rate.

He said, “The TSTV would be distributed on ABS – 3 A satellites located at the prime video neighborhood of 3° W and the antenna would be straight to the sky such that there would be no interference.

“It is worthy to note that the subscription charges are truly at giveaway price when compared with DSTV, for the TSTV decoder set will be going for N5000, while maximum subscription is N3000 monthly, with N1500, N1000, N500 and even N200 offers available”, he added.

Checkout the full channel list below…

TSTV SPORTS CHANNELS

Star Sports

Fox Sports

Euro Sports News

Euro Sports 2

Kwese Sports 1

Kwese Free

Kwese ESPN

bein Sports MAX 4HD

bein Sports 3HD

bein Sports Global

bein Sports MAX (bein Sports 1-10)

TS Sports 4 HD

TS Sports 2

TS Sports 3

Yolo Sports HD

TSTV MUSIC CHANNELS

Trace Urban/Africa

HITS TV

MTV Base

TLC (HD)

TSTV NEWS CHANNEL

BBC America

CNBC

Aljazeera

BBC Radio 2

TVC News

Sky News

Arewa24

AIT

Core TV News

France 24 (English)

CCTV News

Channels TV

Bloomberg Television

DW

Fox News

TRT World

Press TV

NTA

Arise News

TV360 Nigeria

TSTV KIDDIES CHANNELS

Nickelodeon

CN Carton Network

Disney Channel

Boing

JimJam

Baby TV

TS Junior Kids HD

Fix Fox

Panda Biggs

TSTV MOVIE CHANNELS

Star Movies

MBC Action

MBC 2

African Movie Channel Series (African Magic)

Liberty TV

MBC