TSTV Sets To Compete DSTV, Charges As Low As N200. Offers Pay As You Go

Alexandra Umeh Enugu- (GVE)- The popular wild largest Africa’s leading DSTV network is about to compete with a new satellite provider, Nigerian Terrestrial Satellite and Internet TV provider, Telecom Satellite Television (TSTV).
The TSTV which will hit the market and the screens of Nigerian populace by October 1, 2017 has a provision for ‘pay as you go’, which DSTV failed to offer.
The Managing Director, Mr. Bright Echefu made this known during the signing of the multi-transponder agreement with a European based television station, ABS Global. He said that the aim was to launch it in Nigerian Broadcasting service as a Direct- to – Home (DTH) satellite TV, adding that the satellite is already began functioning in Lagos and Owerri.
He said that the newly launched pay TV satellite would cover all Sub– Saharan African countries and also provide over 200 TV channels to their audience.
He further disclosed that their services would offer viewers the experience of HD and SD video, internet services, broadband, TV and radio at a very affordable rate.
He said, “The TSTV would be distributed on ABS – 3 A satellites located at the prime video neighborhood of 3° W and the antenna would be straight to the sky such that there would be no interference.
“It is worthy to note that the subscription charges are truly at giveaway price when compared with DSTV, for the TSTV decoder set will be going for N5000, while maximum subscription is N3000 monthly, with N1500, N1000, N500 and even N200 offers available”, he added.
Checkout the full channel list below…
TSTV SPORTS CHANNELS
Star Sports
Fox Sports
Euro Sports News
Euro Sports 2
Kwese Sports 1
Kwese Free
Kwese ESPN
bein Sports MAX 4HD
bein Sports 3HD
bein Sports Global
bein Sports MAX (bein Sports 1-10)
TS Sports 4 HD
TS Sports 2
TS Sports 3
Yolo Sports HD
TSTV MUSIC CHANNELS
Trace Urban/Africa
HITS TV
MTV Base
TLC (HD)
TSTV NEWS CHANNEL
BBC America
CNBC
Aljazeera
BBC Radio 2
TVC News
Sky News
Arewa24
AIT
Core TV News
France 24 (English)
CCTV News
Channels TV
Bloomberg Television
DW
Fox News
TRT World
Press TV
NTA
Arise News
TV360 Nigeria
TSTV KIDDIES CHANNELS
Nickelodeon
CN Carton Network
Disney Channel
Boing
JimJam
Baby TV
TS Junior Kids HD
Fix Fox
Panda Biggs
TSTV MOVIE CHANNELS
Star Movies
MBC Action
MBC 2
African Movie Channel Series (African Magic)
Liberty TV
MBC