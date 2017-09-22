Share this:

Abuja Airport Prepares For NCAA Certification

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has said that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Nigeria will be certified by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) before the year ends.

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos was the first to get the NCAA certification on Monday and.

While receiving the Certificate from the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in his office in Abuja, the Minister said the feat by FAAN is a statement that the federal government is building strong and sustainable institutions

“Shutting down Abuja is a plus but the certification is a bigger plus. We want to ensure our ministry is strong, focused, effective and that of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, we hope before the end of the year will be certified” he said.

He also received the ISO 9001 2015 certificate recently from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) achieved by the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMet) from the Director-General NiMet, Prof. Sani Mashi.

However, he said after Abuja, Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt will also be certified according to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Nigerian civil aviation regulations.