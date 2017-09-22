Falz, Odunlade, Others Star In ‘New Money’

Share this:

Film One and Inkblot are about to make their third star studded big screen collaboration. The movie, New Money was written by Naz Onuzo will see Tope Oshin directing a constellation of Nollywood stars such as: Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Kate Henshaw, Odunlade Adekola, Jemima Osunde, Wofaifada, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Falz.

While the entire star studded cast is exciting, many fans are particularly excited to see the king of Nigerian memes, Odunlade Adekola, in the latest Nollywood offering. Odunlade, who usually stars in Yoruba Nigerian flicks, is making a transition to reach a wider English speaking audience.

The 38 year old Abeokuta native has been in the film industry for 21 years but became an internet personality in recent times thanks to Twitter. His dramatic facial expressions in movies he has been been a part of have gone viral and have become the main subject of memes.

Fan of ‘Sunday Dagboru’ would be especially thrilled to see the actor take on what they hope will be yet another iconic role for the actor.