JAMB: Only Qualified Candidates Will Be Offered Admission

Share this:

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) said yesterday that it will not consider any candidate without O’Level or A’Level requirement for admission this year.

It said only candidates who meet the requirements and other criteria set by institutions would be offered admission.

JAMB Registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede stated this at a training and sensitisation forum on Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) for admission offers, candidates and stakeholders in Abuja.

According to him, before any tertiary institution can recommend any candidate for admission, the institution must ensure that such candidate has the O’Level or A’Level requirements and meets other admission requirements.

The registrar explained that candidates with higher scores in the unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) may not be admitted but could be eligible for admission consideration.

Prof. Oloyede said: “Scoring higher than the cut-off mark does not guarantee admission but makes the candidate eligible for admission consideration. It is not UTME that qualifies the person. It is O’Level, A ‘Level that qualifies a person for admission.

“That is why you can go from here to UK, you can go to Ghana, Uganda, Republic of Benin, nobody ask you of your UTME. They ask for your O’Level because by law, it is the school certificate that qualifies you not JAMB.”

(The Nation)