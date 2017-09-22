Share this:

Nigerian Customs Again Seizes 2,671 Riffles

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – The Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), Tin-Can Island Command on Thursday intercepted 2,671 pump action rifles imported in to the country from Turkey.

NCS Comptroller-General, Hameed Ali, during a briefing in Lagos said the seizure was the fourth at the Lagos port within past eight months.

His Words: “Following increased arms seizures in recent times, the Customs Area Controller of Tin-Can Port, Comptroller Yusuf Bashar, ordered a detailed profile of all imports, especially those coming from Turkey.

“Customs decided to follow profiling approach of 100 percent examination on containers, especially those from Turkey.

“Tin-Can Customs command intercepted another 20ft container No CMAUI817/8 containing 470 pump action rifles immediately the container landed from the port of origin to Nigerian ports.

“The terminal operator was consequently directed to quarantine the container for analysis.

“The container was later transferred to enforcement unit of the command where 100 percent examination revealed it contained 470 pump action rifles.”

Ali said that the bill of lading of the container indicated elbow plumbing plastics.

According to him, the importer of the cargo is Great Oil and Gas Ltd and the vessel named “MV Arkas Africa” owned by Hull Blyth.