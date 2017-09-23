Exercise Egwu Eke ll, The Journey So Far

Share this:

Alexandra Umeh Enugu (GVE) – Following the commencement of Exercise EGWU EKE II which took effect from September 15 2017 in 82 Division Area of Responsibility, simultaneous activities have started in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Cross River States without hitch.

The Deputy Director Public Relations 82 Division Colonel Sagir Musa, reinstated that the essence of the exercise was to enhance troops’ preparedness and proficiency in dealing with emerging security challenges peculiar to the South-Eastern Region, such as kidnappings, armed robbery, communal crisis, farmers- herdsmen clashes, cultism, violent agitations and insurgency, amongst others.

He said that due to the elaborated humanitarian activities that are similarly associated with the exercise, hence, the 82 Division Nigerian Army embarked on free medical services, which took off from Ebonyi State.

According to him, the turnout was impressive, as over 2,000 people benefited in the areas of dental, optometry, laboratory services and blood pressure measurements. Others were dispensing of eye glasses, de-worming tablets, assorted drugs, mosquito nets and sanitizer to various categories of people.

Also in the same vein, similar medical outreach will be conducted at Nnarambia community Central Primary School, Ahiara Mbaise in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State on 23rd September 2017 as part of the activities of Exercise EGWU EKE II. The Division has also scheduled similar free medical outreaches in other states covering its area of responsibility during the exercise.

Furthermore, in addition to visiting the Operational Headquarters of Sector 5 of Exercise EGWU EKE II, at 24 Support Engineering Regiment, Abakaliki, the Chief of Army Staff also visited the Step-Up Headquarters of 82 Division at the Nigerian Army Language Institute, Ovim, in Isiuokwuato LGA of Abia State.

So far, the troops have been carrying out routine activities associated with the exercise seamlessly along with other supporting Services and agencies. Some suspected criminals were arrested, farmers-herdsmen as well as communal clashes have been averted.

Similarly, kidnappers, cultists, armed robbers and other criminal elements have been denied freedom of action through patrols, raids and manning of checkpoints.

The 82 Division Nigerian Army wishes to reassure the public that it is poised to maintaining the peace and security in the entire South-Eastern Region. Members of the public are please requested to cooperate with security agencies by remaining law abiding and passing credible information to the nearest security check point or call 193 and the various Sector Commanders’ telephone numbers that were earlier made public.

He stated that the exercise is a multi-agency in nature and execution which enhances synergy of efforts among the services, security and response agencies.