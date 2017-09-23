Operation Egwe Eke ll: Human Right Group Canvasses For Military, Civilian Relationship

Share this:

Alexandra Umeh Enugu (GVE) – Human rights non-governmental Organisation, South East Human Rights Situation Room (SEHRSR), today took a peaceful rally in the Enugu metropolitan, calling on the South Easterners on peaceful coexistence in the city, urged them to build a better military and civilian relationship as a means to attain peace and development in the country.

The convener, Professor Joy Ezeilo said that the rally came up as a result of the escalated violence in the south east zone and some agitations which led to some diverse security intervention by the military, which coincides with the operation python dance ll, in the whole south east.

She said therefore that the essence of the rally was to educate the general populace especially the south east on the need to comply with the military on their python dance exercise, rather than been afraid of them as though they were the targets.

Describing the Igbos as jewel of Nigeria, Professor Joy noted that Igbos live everywhere, “we don’t want to jeopardize the Igbos living all over the world to non-indigenes of Igbos living in Igbo lands, because we are one. We believe in one Nigeria, we believe in human right, we believe in justice”, she stated.

“Violence will destroy our Igbo land and we don’t want it. Operation Egwu Eke is not targeting us, just be law abiding. But if there is any infraction, just call the SEHRSR hotlines.

“We want improved military and civilian relationship in Nigeria and will therefore be cooperating with the military to ensure that the execution of “Operation Python Dance ll” is in full compliance with international human rights law and global best practices.

“In realization of the important and critical role of the military in ensuring our collective security, let us all support and cooperate with them and other security outfits throughout this exercise and beyond”, she advised.

On her part, the Coordinator, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Enugu Branch, Prof joy Anyogu who said that women and children are most likely victims of war resulting from rape, hunger, therefore, encouraged people to embrace peace and shun any form of violence.

She said, “Whatever you want, restructuring, or anything, I know we can achieve that through peaceful dialogue which will move Nigeria forward. The ultimate thing is the development, we cannot be going forward and backwards all the time and that is what unrest brings. We want to move forward.”

The Chairperson, Nigerian Association, Women journalist (NAWOJ), Enugu Branch, Ifeoma Amuta, urged every Igbos to be law abiding citizens, adding that all hands must be on deck in pursue of peace in the South East for the good everyone.

SEHRSR is a group of human rights non-governmental organisations working in the South East, which is committed to monitoring the human rights situation and violence if the South East, especially Operation Python Dance ll, to promote and protect the human rights of people and residents of South East geopolitical zones of Nigeria.