Hajj 2017: Nigerian Pilgrims To Arrive In 10 days – NAHCON

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Following the ongoing airlifting of pilgrims, all Nigerian pilgrims are expected to return in ten days, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has said.

It said a total of 42,126 Nigerian pilgrims have so far been transported home in a record of 100 flights after performing the 2017 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Chairman of the Commission Abdullahi Mohammed, stated this at a meeting with officials of the commission on Sunday night in Makkah.

The Chairman who noted the various hitches witnessed during the Hajj exercise said this would be addressed in subsequent ones.

“The sad experiences of missing pilgrims, the tug of war at the airport, the struggles to board buses, the poor feeding condition of pilgrims, accommodation, among others, witnessed in the past have all, now, been confined to the dustbin of history,” he said.

He also noted the need to equally improve knowledge on Hajj exercise for pilgrims, saying, “NAHCON is committed to this goal and by Allah’s grace the sky is the limit.”

He urged all stakeholders to give a helping hand and be part of the move to reposition Hajj operations in Nigeria, through meaningful and constructive criticisms, suggestions and advises.

Also, he charged all staff, permanent, ad-hoc and officials to redouble their efforts in promptly attending to pilgrims, and also exercise more restraint and patience with them.

“Some of them have become homesick while others have almost exhausted their BTA and are therefore prone to aggressive tendencies. Tempers are bound to rise, and it is the responsibility of staff and officials to effectively douse tensions and tempers when they flare up.

“The main focus of NAHCON is to get to the zenith of the best Hajj management where difficulties, problems and hitches of the exercise would be drastically reduced to their barest minimum if not completely eradicated,” he said.