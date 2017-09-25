Healthy President Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Brief Stop Over In London (Photos)

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly returned to Abuja, the Nigerian capital, after participating at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, America.

According to Femi Adesina, the president’s special adviser on media, the Nigerian leader made a brief stop over in London for a brief medical check up before returning to the country on Monday, 25 September.

President Buhari met with the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Umahi and Zamfara State Governor and Chairman of Governor’s Forum, Abdulaziz Yari on his return to the Federal Capital on Monday evening.

Pictures shared by the presidency showed that President Buhari was all smiles and was looking sharp after the trip to New York and the United Kingdom, as against insinuations that he would return to the country looking rather feeble and unwell.

Check out his arrival pictures here: