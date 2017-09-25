Share this:

Nigerian Government To Begin Trial Of Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Nigerian Government has concluded plans to begin trial of suspected Boko Haram terrorists detained in military camps from next month.

The Ministry of Justice disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, stating that the trial is set to begin in October 9, 2017.

It said the 1,600 detainees will be tried early next month, adding that judges who would “expeditiously” handle the cases had been chosen.

Despite claims by the Nigerian security forces that thousands of Boko Haram suspects have been arrested and were in custody, diligent prosecutions and convictions have been rare.

The most high-profile case currently in court is that of Khalid al-Barnawi, a leader of the moribund Boko Haram offshoot, Ansaru, on charges of abducting and murdering a number of foreign workers.

The statement read in part:”All is now set to begin the arraignment of suspected Boko Haram suspects in various detention facilities in the country.”