Re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu In 21 Days Or Else… – Abia Lawmakers Warn FG

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – For reportedly plunging the country into serious crisis, members of State Houses of Assembly, controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC), have issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), or face a nationwide protest.

According to the lawmakers who made this known during a press briefing on Monday, the lawmakers said they cannot sit back and allow Kanu plunge the country into another civil, adding that the Radio Biafra Director has breached all his bail conditions and is jeopardising the peace and security of the country.

The Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly, Mr. Idris Garba, was also in the meeting was presided over by a member of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Kassim Muhammed.

The lawmakers who spoke under the aegis of Democratic Youth Congress for Buhari 2019, said: “We are giving the Federal Government a 21-day ultimatum to arrest the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu or we shall mobilise Nigerians against his treacherous menace.

“We will not sit on the fence and watch the actions of one man plunge our country into an avoidable civil war. Enough is enough. We have had enough.

“We therefore give the Federal Government this ultimatum to re-arrest Kanu who has breached all his bail conditions and is jeopardising the peace and security of this country.

“If our demands are not met, we shall call for an urgent general meeting of all the youth groups and tribal associations for a unanimous decision on what to do regarding this.”

Meanwhile, there are reports that Nnamdi Kanu has been in hiding for some days now over allegations that the Nigerian military were combing the south east to rearrest him.