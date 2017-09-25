Ugwuanyi Calls For Sound Disaster Management Principle

Share this:

Alexandra Umeh Enugu (GVE) – As part of efforts to see that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Enugu, attains its highest level of disaster prevention, preparedness, mitigation and response in saving lives, the State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has called for a sound disaster management principles, saying that his administration is committed to see that the agency fully actualize this goal.

He added that the principle would be hinged on effective collaboration and coordination among the national, state, local government and community structures to achieve the overall vision of building healthy communities.

He stated this at the two-day stakeholders’ forum of the Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA Enugu) themed on the theme: “Emergency Preparedness and Response-Key to Effective Disaster Risk Management”.

The forum was organized in collaboration with NEMA to chart a new course and map out strategies on best ways to tackle the challenges of disasters in the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi in his address applauded SEMA Enugu for their collective dream of holding the meeting a reality. He stated that the conceptualization, planning and hosting of the meeting showed that the agency is committed to achieving its mandate of making Enugu State “a disaster risk conscious state”.

In his speech, the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja commended the tireless efforts of Governor in disaster management in the state, saying that the agency is happy with what his administration is doing in that regard.

The Director-General who was represented by the Agency’s South East Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Martins Udeinya, while addressing the forum, said that Ugwuanyi has displayed huge commitment towards the management of disaster in the state.

He adding that the governor has appointed a new Executive Secretary of SEMA Enugu, Mrs. Nkechi Eneh, so as to effectively drive the vision of his administration in the sector, saying that she has efficiently collaborated with his office to actualize the set objectives of the agency.

He said, “We have a governor who is interested in disaster management. The governor in his wisdom appointed a new Executive Secretary of SEMA, Mrs. Nkechi Eneh who took off with speed.

“She was always in my office asking questions in all aspects of disaster management in keeping with the governor’s vision. I am happy that what is happening today is one of the outcomes of the collaboration and I thank Gov. Ugwuanyi for this bold initiative.

“We are here for a serious business. We are here to develop an emergency management framework. We are here to consolidate our preparedness, to interact and share experiences on what happened in the past and where it can lead us to. I am passionate about disaster management in Enugu State and we are also looking at Enugu State that will be one of the cleanest states in Nigeria by the year 2020.”

Earlier in her welcome address, the Executive Secretary of SEMA Enugu, Mrs. Eneh commended the Governor for coming, adding that it demonstrates the importance his administration attaches to Disaster Management in the State.

She said, “It also affirms our belief that your government, understands that disasters put development gains at risk and can indeed wipe out many years of progress and it confirms too that your commitment to the safety of lives and property in our State is unequivocal, total and very sincere”.

“The theme of the meeting was apt in the light of the increasing hazards and vulnerabilities brought about not only by the giant developmental strides of the government, but also by the growing challenges of urbanization, climate change and its effects, contracting economic resources and the emerging trends in Disaster management best practices globally”.