British Airways Fires Attendant For Making Racist Remarks About Nigerians

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The flight attendant who reportedly made a racist remark about Nigerian passengers while on board a British Airways flight has been dismissed by her employers.
According to Daily Mail, the 23-year-old lady identified as Joanne Wickenden posted a Snapchat video in which she made racist remarks about Nigerian passengers. And in a statement made available to the Daily Mail, the airline said “she no longer works for British Airways.”
The flight attendant reportedly claimed the video was just a joke and that she was “framed” by one of her co-workers.
“I have been framed by another BA employee. They were encouraging me, egging me on to say things. They were recording me and sent it around to our friends,” Daily Mail quoted her to have said.
In the short video filmed before her Friday night flight from London to Abuja, Ms. Wickenden complained about Nigerians asking for “f***ing upgrades” while making an apparent joke about the size of their genitals.
“All the Nigerians are gonna be there asking for f***ing upgrades because they haven’t got enough leg room because their B**s are in the way. Big d***s like this swinging from side to side,” she said.
The flight attendant also mocked the way Nigerians speak, saying: “All the Nigerians are gonna be there like ‘gimme Coca Cola, gimme beef’, why you have no beef left?”
A concerned British Airways employee reported the video to the Daily Mail, which promoted the airline to investigate the matter.