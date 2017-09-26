British Airways Fires Attendant For Making Racist Remarks About Nigerians

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The flight attendant who reportedly made a racist remark about Nigerian passengers while on board a British Airways flight has been dismissed by her employers.

According to Daily Mail, the 23-year-old lady identified as Joanne Wickenden posted a Snapchat video in which she made racist remarks about Nigerian passengers. And in a statement made available to the Daily Mail, the airline said “she no longer works for British Airways.”

The flight attendant reportedly claimed the video was just a joke and that she was “framed” by one of her co-workers.

“I have been framed by another BA employee. They were encouraging me, egging me on to say things. They were recording me and sent it around to our friends,” Daily Mail quoted her to have said.

In the short video filmed before her Friday night flight from London to Abuja, Ms. Wickenden complained about Nigerians asking for “f***ing upgrades” while making an apparent joke about the size of their genitals.

“All the Nigerians are gonna be there asking for f***ing upgrades because they haven’t got enough leg room because their B**s are in the way. Big d***s like this swinging from side to side,” she said.

The flight attendant also mocked the way Nigerians speak, saying: “All the Nigerians are gonna be there like ‘gimme Coca Cola, gimme beef’, why you have no beef left?”

A concerned British Airways employee reported the video to the Daily Mail, which promoted the airline to investigate the matter.