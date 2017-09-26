Share this:

Finance Minister Releases N336bn Capital Funds To MDAs In Q1

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, on Tuesday said the Federal Government has so far released N336 billion to its Ministries, Departments and Agencies for the execution of capital projects in the first quarter of 2017.

Adeosun said the huge sum was however less than the N350 billion she had hopped to release for the quarter.

Given that N2.18 trillion was earmarked for capital expenditure for the year 2017, it’s third quarter of the year and the Federal Government has a pending balance of N1.84 trillion to release.

In a statement issued by the ministry’s Deputy Director of Information, Mrs Patricia Deworitshe, she stated that, “the federal government has, to date, released a total of N336 billion from the 2017 Budget to Federal MDAs for funding of capital projects in the first quarter of 2017.

“The balance of N14 billion is being processed, pending resolution of some formalities within the agencies concerned.

“Power, Works and Housing received the largest allocation of N90 billion, followed by Defence and Security which got N71 billion; transport got N30 billion. Furthermore, agriculture received N30 billion and water resources got N12 billion. Other sectors combined, received a total of N103 billion,” she said.