Jungle Justice: Boy Set Ablaze In Enugu Over Phone Theft

Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU, Nigeria (GVE) – A suspect identified as one Wisdom Kelechi on 24th September, 2017 allegedly poured petrol on the body of a boy identified as Junior Onah and set the boy on fire for allegedly stealing his handset.

The incident was said to have happened in Ifoh field in Abakpa Enugu at around 11:00 pm. Kelechi alleged that the Junior left a barbering shop where he plugged his phone which apparently resulted in the loss of the said phone.

According to reports, Kelechi has been arrested by police operatives, he is said to be cooperating with the investigation of the tragedy.

Mother luck however fell on Junior as he was rescued though with severe burns, and was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment at the moment.

Also in a related development, a teenager identified as one Enoch Ede of Deeper life Road Agbani Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu state was confirmed to have been electrocuted.

The incident is said to have occurred on 25/9/17 at Agbani, when the deceased had allegedly gone to reconnect light having been formally disconnected by the officials of the Enugu Electricity Distributions company over an alleged nonpayment of their electricity bills.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Agbani General Hospital mortuary.